WWE Announces First UK Championship Live Event, Arby’s Posts Wyatt Insprired Viral Advertisement

WWE Announces First UK Championship Live Event

WWE released the following earlier this morning:

WWE comes to Norwich, England for the first time ever with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live from Epic Studios on Saturday, 6 May at 7 p.m., and Sunday, 7 May at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m. GMT at livenation.co.uk.

Fans will see inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, plus Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang, Tyson T-Bone, Sam Gradwell, James Drake, Joseph Conners, Dan Moloney and Saxon Huxley. Also appearing will be Superstars from WWE’s Cruiserweight division seen on 205 Live on WWE Network, including Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa, TJ Perkins, The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese.*

“It’s exciting to come to Norwich for the very first time,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “The passion of our fans in the UK makes every show an incredible, unforgettable experience.”

Arby’s Posts Wyatt Insprired Viral Advertisement

Arby’s is the latest fast food chain to get in on direct advertising to pro wrestling fans and have posted the following Bray Wyatt inspired advertisement on-line:

