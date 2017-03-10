Mick Foley Posts Lengthy Blog Regarding Holy Foley, More Post-Mania RAW & SD Live Tix Available

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted a lengthy blog to his official Facebook page regarding the final episode of Holy Foley airing last night on the WWE Network. We have copy/pasted the full post below and have embedded the original below it:

HOLY FOLEY

Thank you to all of you who gave our show a chance, and invited us into your living room. Last night’s episode of #HolyFoley was the 10th of 10 episodes, and I am really happy that WWE took a chance on us, and that we took a chance on doing the show. If you look closely in a few of the episodes (the scene where my son is playing the acoustic guitar in the Christmas room comes to mind) you can see that I look absolutely exhausted. There is a reason for that. Even though the contract been signed, and I was assured that all systems were a go, I just did not believe the show was actually happening until the day of the crew arrived at my door. So I had booked seven straight weekends of appearances – including trip to Montana in British Columbia. So I basically went 49 days without a break – and in some scenes, you can really tell that I am lagging.

We thought we had a good little showing our house while we are shooting it – but the editing team did a tremendous job, and I truly enjoyed watching every episode with my family, remarking on how great everything turned out. I think my wife is actually the unsung hero of the show – willingly turning things up a notch or two… or three – for the good of the show. Yes, my wife is definitely quirky – but she is not crazy… or at least not as crazy as she seems on the show.

Well not everything in reality TV is real, there were some moments that I will always treasure, and I’m glad the cameras were on hand to capture their authenticity. Listening to my son play my entrance music on the electric guitar was the best Christmas present ever, and coming face-to-face with the Cell at the WWE Warehouse was as real as it gets, and elicited a reaction from me that I still can’t explain, and will probably never fully understand.

Maybe one of you reading this can do a little fact checking for me here – but I believe during my 32 weeks (so far) as #Raw GM that I have only plugged my show two or three times. I’m proud of that. Not everyone is thrilled with every show on Monday night, and that everyone is thrilled with my role on the show – but I don’t think anyone can claim that I used it as a personal platform for my own projects. I think guests on Raw often plug more in a five minutes segment that I have in seven months as GM.

I do wish the show had been given the chance to pick up momentum over the course of the season, as opposed to being available for binge watching instantly. I do know that is how people prefer to watch their shows these days – I just think it prevents a more organic build, and word of mouth of that old-fashioned water cooler kind. Personally, I hope that WWE will shop these episodes to another network, as I think you could find a home outside of #WWENetwork ,quite possibly with viewers who are not traditional #WWE fans. But whether it’s shows up somewhere else, goes on for another season, or fades away from this point on, I will always look back at the 10 weeks we worked on Holy Foley as an incredibly positive experience. Thanks to everyone who joined us on the ride.