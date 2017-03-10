ROH COO Joe Koff Denies ROH-WWE Network Discussions CBS Local Sports has an article up right now featuring an interview with ROH COO Joe Koff. You can find an excerpt from the article below. The full article can be found HERE. WWE surveyed fans about content they’d like to see on the WWE Network, and Ring of Honor was one of the options listed. Were there ever any discussions about adding ROH shows to their platform? No. No, no, no. It’s very flattering and humbling to us. It validates what we’ve done. But let’s face it, a lot of their current competitors are ROH guys, and we have their history. So maybe the content of the backstories of Kevin Steen before he became Kevin Owens or AJ Styles’ run in Ring of Honor. Tyler Black, Claudio (Castagnoli aka Cesaro), Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins). We have their backstory and where it began. I would think that an over-the-top subscriber is someone who is so into wrestling. The churn subscriber is going to get it for WrestleMania for free, and when their time is up, they might leave it. But the aficionado wants the backstory and history. They want to sit and watch the old matches with Samoa Joe and AJ Styles which we can provide. Really, when you look at the promotions together, the new crop of WWE is really coming from, not only their developmental program, but a lot [from] us. Ring of Honor Celebrates 15 Years Tonight Live on PPV; Full Match Card, Details on How to Watch, WZ Live Coverage Info & More Floyd Meathweather Taunts Conor McGregor FightHype recently interviewed Floyd Mayweather who made a point to call-out Conor McGregor. The full video can be found above, below are his comments about McGregor transcribed: “I think that, a lot of times with competitors and athletes and fighters, we can ask for certain things that we really don’t want. I want to fight, I want to fight. There’s a lot of barking but there’s no biting. When you talk about biting, sign the contract. Don’t talk the (expletive). If you really want to fight, sign the contract and we can make it happen,” Mayweather said. “So just letting the world know that he’s full of (expletive) and he don’t really want to fight. ‘Oh, I want to fight, I want to fight, I want to fight. Mayweather’s scared of me.’ Listen, I’m my own boss, so let’s make the fight happen. You talking all that (expletive), you acting like you want to fight, I don’t think you really want to fight. Sign the contract, let’s make it happen.”