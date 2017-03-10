WWE Network Pick Of The Week: Jericho’s Proud Betrayal (Video), Stallone’s Crazy Hogan-Rocky 3 Story

WWE Network Pick Of The Week: Jericho’s Proud Betrayal

The WWE has released the following video on-line of Chris Jericho looking back at his “proud betrayal” of Kevin Owens at Fastlane:

Stallone Posts Crazy Hulk Hogan-Rocky 3 Story

WWE Hall of Famer Sylvester Stallone has posted the following Instagram photo and story claiming that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan didn’t know his own strength while filming Rocky 3. Stallone also claims that because of it there were three stuntmen during filming that were sent to the hospital:

Another flashback and another reason why it’s not such a great idea to always do your own stunts! I met Terry Bollea aka THUNDERLIPS aka HULK HOGAN In the very early 80s when I was directing Rocky III. AT 6feet 7 and 295 pounds with 24 inch biceps ! He was an amazing athlete! Incredibly powerful. I remember a violent move where he threw me into the corner , charged across the ring like an ENRAGED bull and leaped so amazingly high Above me,that his shinbone actually came down giant tree on my collarbone , and I tumbled to the floor. I was afraid to look at my shoulder for about 10 minutes … I said “don’t roll me over , don’t move me, ” because I was sure there was bone protruding through my upper chest ! Of course there wasn’t but I have never felt such a mind numbing pain from a massive hit before or since that day! HULK Just didn’t know his own strength. Believe it or not when he jumped into the audience to fight with the stuntmen , three of them had to be treated at the hospital. Great guy, great friend, his presence made the Film very very special. HULK , if you’re reading this, it was a privilege to be mangled by such a gentleman.

