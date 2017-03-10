

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released Wednesday and features soon to be WWE Hall of Famer and fellow former WWE GM, Teddy Long! A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday and as announced at the end of this week's show his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! You can find some of Eric's comments from the top of the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On whether Rick Rude infamously jumped from WWF to WCW during the Monday Night War because of how he felt about The Montreal Screwjob incident: EB: I was at home. I wasn't watching the PPV. The Montreal PPV. I had no idea what was really going on. One of the first phone calls that I got, I remember specifically being on my couch in Atlanta with my kids watching television, the phone rang and I picked it up and it was Rick Rude. Rick Rude, from what I remember, don't quote me verbatim, but Rick basically was in the room when he saw the incident go down with Bret. He described to me how Bret knocked out Vince McMahon. Rick was so pissed off over the whole Montreal Screwjob incident that he picked up the phone and basically said, "I'll be there tomorrow morning if you want to use me." That's how upset he was. Yeah, it was clearly motivated by what Rick saw go down in Montreal.

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Rick Rude being announced as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The full story behind Rick’s infamous jump from WWF to WCW during the Monday Night War

