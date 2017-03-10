Zack Sabre Jr. Brings EVOLVE To New Japan, EC3 Returns In A New Role, Lana Returns to the Ring, Cathy Kelley on Miz and Maryse (Video)

Cathy Kelley on Miz and Maryse WWE has released the following video featuring Cathy Kelley looking at The Miz and Maryse ranting on John Cena and Nikki Bella during this week’s Talking Smack episode. Lana Returns to the Ring As noted, Lana was back at WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center this week to work on her in-ring skills, and she worked last night’s WWE NXT live event in Largo, FL and defeated Aliyah. Just how far did @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin go on #TalkingSmack? @catherinekelley tells you what you NEED to KNOW! pic.twitter.com/TtVe3nMHh8 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2017 Zack Sabre Jr. Brings EVOLVE To New Japan, EC3 Returns In A New Role WWN Live has issued the following: The WWN Family has three live events on FloSlam.tv from Ybor City, FL this weeekend! We have the lineups, free videos and the scoop on Zack Sabre Jr. in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Let’s get to it…. March 10th: Tickets will be available at the door for SHINE 41 tonight, ACW tomorrow night and Style Battle on Sunday night. All three events are in Ybor City, FL. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for all the building and show info. March 10th: EVOLVE released the following video with a backstage confrontation. As a result, Catch Point vs. High-Flyers in a six man tag has been signed for EVOLVE 81 on March 31st in Orlando, FL. It will be EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory. March 10th: SHINE returns TONIGHT at 9pm EST. from The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL. Watch on FloSlam.tv. The winner of tonight’s SHINE Championship Match will defend the title at the WWN Supershow in Orlando, FL on April 1st. Who is going to the biggest weekend of the year? Here is the lineup: SHINE Championship Match LuFisto defends vs. Ivelisse with ACR Santana & Chelsea Green defend vs. Kennadi Brink & Vanessa Kraven with Amber O’NealSHINE Tag Team Championship Match Top Contenders Challenge Match Allysin Kay vs. Mercedes Martinez Tessa Blanchard vs. Thea Trinidad Su Yung vs. Candy Cartwright Malia Hosaka vs. Angel Rose Aerial Monroe vs. Priscilla Kelly Four Way Freestyle Leva Bates vs. ACR vs. Jayme Jameson vs. Dynamite DiDi March 10th: American Combat Wrestling returns to FloSlam.tv tomorrow night with a loaded show of upcoming talent. We will find out who the ACW representative is in the Battle Of Champions Elimination Match to determine the first WWN Champion at the WWN Supershow on April 1st. This is a chance of a lifetime for one of these athletes. The lineup for Saturday night in Ybor City, FL with a 6pm EST. belltime for ACW Luck Of The Irish 2017 is: ACW Heavyweight Championship Match Parrow with Drennen defends vs. Jason Cade ACW Cruiserweight Championship Match Johann Ramzes defends vs. Troy Hollywood FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match Martin Stone defends vs. Chance Champion with Skinny Vinny & Omar Amir ACW Combat Championship Match Romeo Quevedo defends vs. Omar Amir with Skinny Vinny & Chance Champion ACW Tag Team Championship Match The Lacey Twins of Gabe & Greyson Lacey defend vs. The Dirty Blondes of Michael Patrick & Leo Brien with Erik Essex Six Man Showcase: ACW Open Season Preview David Mercury & State Line of Eddie Taurus & Damien Angel vs. The Hierarchy of Chip Day & Murder One & Adrian Armour Mitch Mitchell vs. CJ O’Doyle with Dontay Brown & King of the Southeast Joshua Hess & Wench Stormie Lee Plus much more featuring: – Bryan Idol with Aspyn Rose & Mila – Donovan Danhausen – Hunter Law – Irish Jack – Jayson Falcone – Kaci Lennox – Jon Cruz – Nick Nero – Rhett Giddens w/ Dontay Brown – Richard Delicious w/ Rex Bacchus – Snoop Strikes March 3rd: Style Battle S1:E3 takes place this Sunday at 8pm EST. in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Tickets are available here or watch on FloSlam.tv. The brackets are: Bracket A: Martin Stone vs. Anthony Henry Kyle Matthews vs. Jason Cade Bracket B: Jon Davis vs. James Drake Parrow vs. Jon Cruz There will also be non-tournament tag team action!!! Who is your pick to win it all? Tweet using #StyleBattle and let us know. March 10th: We will have all the WWNLive Experience complete lineups for EVOLVE and the WWN Supershow announced next week! This will be a very busy weekend in the WWN offices with several last minute negotiations going on. In addition, the results of this weekend’s events will have ramifications for Orlando. We have the current lineups below. March 10th: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. returned from his initial tour of New Japan Pro Wrestling. EVOLVE officials would like to give our most sincere “thank you” to New Japan Pro Wrestling for prominently mentioning and displaying the EVOLVE Championship. Sabre Jr. is still committed to EVOLVE on March 30th & 31st in Orlando, April 22nd & 23rd in New York, May 20th in the Chicago area, May 21st in the Detroit area and June 24th in the Boston area. Go to TicketFly.com for tickets and info for all these events. March 3rd: Thank you for your support! We hope you enjoyed all the free videos in this WWN Alerts. The WWN Alerts are only going to get packed with more news, free videos and who knows what else as we approach the WWNLive Experience! We close things with a must see free match. It’s the crazy main event of the first new FIP event. Check it out: EVOLVE 80 – Thursday, March 30th – 8pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com EVOLVE Championship Match Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak EVOLVE 79 Grudge Rematch Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3 Ricochet vs. Keith Lee Plus more to be signed with: -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Jason Kincaid -Jaka -Chris Dickinson -Austin Theory -Plus others to be signed!!! EVOLVE 81 – Friday, March 31st – 4pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com Non-Title Match EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin Special Challenge Match EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle Keith Lee Trial Series Match #4 Donovan Dijak vs. Keith Lee Special Attraction Match Drew Galloway vs. ACH Catch Point vs. High-Flyers EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Jaka & Chris Dickinson vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory Plus more to be signed with: -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Plus others to be signed!!! WWN Supershow – Saturday, April 1st – 8pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com Battle Of Champions Elimination Match To Determine 1st WWN Champion former EVOLVE Champion & 2-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Drew Galloway vs. 2-time and current EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. current EVOLVE Tag Team & FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi vs. Style Battle Champion Matt Riddle vs. ACW Representative TBA vs. FIP Representative TBA The Winner Of Zack Sabre Jr. vs ACH At EVOLVE 80 Will Defend The EVOLVE Title!!! EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Matches To Be Announced!!! SHINE Title Match To Be Announced!!! Plus More To Be Signed With: -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Keith Lee -Chris Dickinson -Jaka -Jason Kincaid -Austin Theory -Plus many others to be announced!!!