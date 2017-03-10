Nick Hausman & Justin LaBar Discuss Goldberg’s Quick WWE Title Win; Rumored Hardys-WWE Talks (Video)

Each week WrestleZone contributors Nick Hausman and Justin LaBar are featured in a variety of short videos for 120 Sports breaking down the big news of the week from the world of pro wrestling. Two of those videos each week are made available on YouTube and are embedded in to this post. The rest are available on the 120 Sports app.

In the above video Nick and Justin give their thoughts on Goldberg’s quick WWE Universal Championship win over Kevin Owens at Fastlane. They also dig in to what to expect from Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at WrestleMania.

In the below video they discuss the chances that The Hardy Boys are WWE bound and whether or not they think they will be at WrestleMania:

Related: Eric Bischoff Calls WWE’s Decision To Put Goldberg Over Kevin Owens “Masterful”; Talks IWC’s Reaction



120Sports is the official all video sports coverage app presented by the Sports Illustrated Network. It is available for download in the Google Play and iTunes App Store and features.

You can pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded player embedded below: