John Cena to Star in Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg Comedy Sequel

According to Deadline.com, WWE star John Cena will co-star in “Daddy’s Home 2,” the sequel to the 2015 movie “Daddy’s Home”, starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Cena appeared in a cameo at the end of the first film, and the Deadline report notes he will play a prominent role in the sequel.

The comedy also stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and others. According to Deadline, the movie follows “father and stepfather, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell), who are now working together to give their kids a perfect Christmas. When Dusty’s Dad (Gibson) and Brad’s Dad (Lithgow) arrive, their blended family conflicts rise to the surface. Cena’s character shifts the macho dynamics as Dusty faces the challenges of being a stepfather in the face of a more ripped rival.”

The first Daddy’s Home was a big hit, earning over $150 million in the U.S. on a $50 million budget. No word yet on when filming will begin but Cena is also scheduled to take time off soon to film “The Pact” movie.