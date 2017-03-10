Impact Wrestling President Responds to Matt Hardy Tweet, Edge & Christian Launching New Podcast, Brie Bella Tells Embarrassing Nikki Story

Edge and Christian Launching New Podcast
As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their “E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness” podcast on March 24th via iTunes:
Brie Bella Tells Embarrassing Nikki Story
Below is a new fan Q&A video from Brie Bella, during which she tells an embarrassing story about Nikki Bella:
Impact Wrestling President Responds to Matt Hardy Tweet
Broken Matt Hardy Tweeted the following, and received a response from Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?