Impact Wrestling President Responds to Matt Hardy Tweet, Edge & Christian Launching New Podcast, Brie Bella Tells Embarrassing Nikki Story

Nick Paglino
edge

(Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Edge and Christian Launching New Podcast

As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their “E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness” podcast on March 24th via iTunes:

Brie Bella Tells Embarrassing Nikki Story

Below is a new fan Q&A video from Brie Bella, during which she tells an embarrassing story about Nikki Bella:

Impact Wrestling President Responds to Matt Hardy Tweet

Broken Matt Hardy Tweeted the following, and received a response from Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm:

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"