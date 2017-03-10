Impact Wrestling President Responds to Matt Hardy Tweet, Edge & Christian Launching New Podcast, Brie Bella Tells Embarrassing Nikki Story

Edge and Christian Launching New Podcast

As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their “E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness” podcast on March 24th via iTunes:

Starting Mar.24 it’s @EandCpod exploding in your ear holes! Subscribe now wherever you get these podcasts thingshttps://t.co/Jaovwo2REw — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 10, 2017

Brie Bella Tells Embarrassing Nikki Story

Below is a new fan Q&A video from Brie Bella, during which she tells an embarrassing story about Nikki Bella:

Impact Wrestling President Responds to Matt Hardy Tweet

Broken Matt Hardy Tweeted the following, and received a response from Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm:

Many VALIANT Men & Women remain in the TNA trenches fighting in the #GreatWar. I may exist on another PLANE now..But FIGHT ONWARD, Soldiers. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2017

We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017