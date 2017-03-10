Christopher Daniels Talks Tonight’s ROH World Title Shot, What Being ROH Champion Means, Why Kazarian Turned On Him and More

Former ROH Television and Tag Team Champion Christopher Daniels was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to discuss his ROH World Heavyweight Championship match against Adam Cole. He also discussed the shocking turn from his former partner, Frankie Kazarian. As a reminder, you can order the ROH PPV now via FITE TV at this link , and then watch it right here on WZ through our video player tonight at 9pm EST. You can also download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. Here are some highlights: At the opportunity of becoming Ring of Honor world champion: “It feels great. It’s been a long time coming. A lot of people have been tweeting me and contacting me and telling me how much they’re behind me for the match coming up. It’s a great feeling to know that you’ve got the support of so many people behind you.” Why Frankie Kazarian turned on him: “I guess he thought that Adam Cole has my number, and he thinks that Adam Cole is going to beat me and probably end my career. So he thought that he needed to make a plan for himself, which didn’t include me. I don’t agree with that, but I’m not going to think about that right now. I’m gonna wait until March 11 to worry about what Frankie Kazarian did. Because, if I start thinking about it now, him and Adam Cole have sort of [won, and] the plan has worked for them. Right now, I’m going to concentrate on the most important thing, and that is Adam Cole and that world heavyweight championship.” What being Ring of Honor World Champion means: “Ring of Honor has always been the place where people came to prove that they are the best wrestlers on the planet. So, the reputation of Ring of Honor was built with guys like Low-Ki, and Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe, and CM Punk, Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards and Roderick Strong, and Tyler Black. I mean, I could go on and on. “And, you add Jay Briscoe and Jay Lethal, and Adam Cole even, to that list. Being able to put my name in that company of talented wrestlers, and being known for being the best wrestler in that company at the time, that means a lot. Especially, all the time I put in Ring of Honor in trying to make it the best wrestling company I could. Being the world champion for them, finally, would be a complete honor.” Daniels also talked about desiring to compete against Marty Scurll and Cody Rhodes.