Update on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania Plans, New Impact Talent Talks Signing, Autographed Goldberg Replica Title Up for Auction

Update on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania Plans, As noted, Chris Jericho will be going on tour with his band Fozzy following WrestleMania, and below are the list of dates the band will be performing. Interestingly, none of the dates listed are a Monday, leaving Jericho free to appear on WWE Raw while he is touring, but it is more likely he will be taking time away from WWE while he tours: -May 5 – Virginia Beach, VA

New Impact Talent Talks Signing Prvi.Tv has published an interview with "Croatian Sensation" Mario Bokara, who debuted with Impact Wrestling at last week's TV tapings. Below is what Bokara had to say on his signing: "I got a phone call on February 22nd from Impact Wrestling about an opportunity to work and be in Orlando, Florida a week later, from March 2nd to the 5th. It was a chance to be seen and perform on a national and global scale and I was not going to let that opportunity pass me by. It was an opportunity for everything I have ever worked for throughout my whole life. It's a phone call that you are waiting for a long time, and sometimes you never receive it. It was a chance for all the hard work to pay off. It was pretty much like an interview for a job to sign a contract with a mainstream major wrestling promotion in the United States, to be seen on national TV. A chance to make my family proud, my wrestling promotion, and to represent Croatia in the professional wrestling world."