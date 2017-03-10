Update on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania Plans, New Impact Talent Talks Signing, Autographed Goldberg Replica Title Up for Auction

Update on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania Plans,
As noted, Chris Jericho will be going on tour with his band Fozzy following WrestleMania, and below are the list of dates the band will be performing.
Interestingly, none of the dates listed are a Monday, leaving Jericho free to appear on WWE Raw while he is touring, but it is more likely he will be taking time away from WWE while he tours:
-May 5 – Virginia Beach, VA
New Impact Talent Talks Signing
Prvi.Tv has published an interview with “Croatian Sensation” Mario Bokara, who debuted with Impact Wrestling at last week’s TV tapings. Below is what Bokara had to say on his signing:
Autographed Goldberg Replica Title Up for Auction
The WWE Auction website has added a WWE Universal Title replica signed by Bill Goldberg as seen below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?