Ring of Honor 15th Anniversary PPV Results

March 10, 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

Report by Mike Killam Ian Riccaboni welcomes us to Las Vegas as our lead commentator for the night, joined by Kevin Kelly and Colt Cabana. We are starting things off with a previously unadvertised match… JAY WHITE vs. KENNY KING King takes the advantage early on and stays in control, as Caprice Coleman taunts White from ringside. White is in a bad way for several minutes, but comes out of nowhere with a Kokeshi headbutt in honor of Honma. The match goes back and forth but King controls the majority of the action. White hit a burst of momentum and hit a tope suicide to the floor, but Coleman pulled his partner out of the way and took the hit himself. They start throwing rights and lefts at each other until White charges up, but runs into a huge spinebuster. They brawl up to the top rope and jockey for position, but neither man can take advantage. King rolls him up, but White counters with a roll-up of his own and sneaks the victory. ROH TV Championship #1 Contender’s Match

CHEESEBURGER vs. SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. KAZARIAN vs. HANGMAN PAGE vs. CHRIS SABIN Guys start flying to the outside as soon as the match begins. Sabin hit a shooting star press off the apron to the floor, and Martinez ended the chaos by flying over the ropes and taking everyone down. Kaz and Page teamed up and beat down Cheeseburger as Colt put over how he’s never going to take anyone down; on queue he started throwing headscissors takedowns and cleared the ring. Silas attacked him from behind, and Page looked to kill Burger on the ring apron with a Fade to Black, but Martinez of all people stopped him. Punishment took out Page with a Side Effect on the apron, and in a rare moment celebrated with some fans, but turned around into a tope from Sabin. Burger hits a big lariat and tries to sneak a pinfall, but it’s broken up by Kazarian, but levels him with the Ace of Spades for the win. Kaz will now get a shot at the ROH TV title. Top Contender’s Match

JAY LETHAL vs. BOBBY FISH They started things slow, feeling each other out, until Fish just straight up kicks Lethal in the chest and knocks him out of the ring. Lethal took a minute to reevaluate before locking up again and whipped Fish out of the ring with an arm drag, then mockingly held down the ropes to let him back in. He tried for a tope suicida but crashed and burned into the barricade. From there Fish took control of the action and dominated the match, slowing things down and working him over. Eventually Lethal fought his way back and went for the tope suicida again, this time connecting. Both guys rolled into the ring right before the ten count and started throwing big rights and lefts back and forth. Fish lit him up with kicks and rushed him into the corner. He looked for the ankle lock, twirled him around but Lethal countered beautifully into a cutter out of nowhere. He went up top looking for Hail to the King, but Fish countered into an armbar and transitioned right into the ankle lock! Lethal looked like he was going to tap out, but pulled himself into the ropes. He went back up and this time connected with Hail to the King for a nearfall. He hit a superkick, but Fish responded with an enzuigiri, but turned around into a second rope cutter. He set up for the Lethal Injection, but Fish countered, started kicking him down, but Lethal dropped him with the Lethal Injection for the win. ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship

