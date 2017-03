As noted, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm responded to a Matt Hardy Tweet today, and it prompted the following from Matt’s wife, Reby Hardy:

We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017

LMAO FUCK YOU GUYS @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett @IMPACTWRESTLING MORE than happy to play this game — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Can we just talk about how many times Matt’s contract could have been broken due to NUMEROUS issues on TNA end and… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

…never made a fuss about shit, but MFers wanna try & come at us NOW, *after the fact* ?! Don’t you have an owl to promote or some shit !? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Or – I dunno – a company to “make great” ? Instead of acting like the petty little bitches you are ???? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Speaking of petty, nice video package on TNA’s “history”: with NO visual or mention of Jeff – who gave his all for 7 YEARS – or Kurt ?! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

But y’all sure made sure to get those two video ID shoots of Jeff Jarrett in there LMAO. But it’s “just business, brother”, right ? PETTY. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Everything these boys have done for the company & you wanna try & fuck us for the sake of it. Literally no other reason except YOU MAD lol — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

How about my husband leaving me A DAY AFTER GIVING BIRTH to make your TV tapings ? That’s how dedicated this MFer was to the company. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

How about how the 3 highest rated TV segments of 2016 were financed by HARDYS solely to help the product & because they BELIEVED IN TNA — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Or ALL THE SHIT TALKING BY JJ throughout contract negotiations & Matt was STILL THERE, professional & trying to make things work for 2017 ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Oh & this the best part…these MFers trying to come after SEÑOR BENJAMIN. LMAO I CANT. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

“Señor Benjamin” – my dad, by the way – who was never paid a dime by the company & who was obviously never under contract… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

…Not that those contract things mean anything to TNA…Until after they’re over or until 3 days before they expire, apparently. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Funny thing is, everyone who ever actually had anything to do with #BROKEN Matt Hardy has our back on this. WHAT DOES THAT SAY TO YOU ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Damn near 20% of your roster leaving in the span of a week, all citing the same reasons or none at all. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

And then a fakeass “wishing you well” tweet from @EdNordholm, mere HOURS before threatening to sue us. SUCH A FITTING END, MAN. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Seriously, you couldn’t write this shit… Well. TNA couldn’t write this shit… any writers worth a shit left too ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Real cute how TNA can go radio silent for WEEKS (with exception of nonsensical drunk texts from JJ) but we get a 2 hour deadline to respond — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017