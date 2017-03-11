Post-Match Video of Finn Balor’s WWE Return, Chris Jericho’s WWE Network Pick Video, WWE Office Releases This Week

WWE Office Releases This Week

According to PWInsider.com, there were some WWE office changes this week as several top social media officials were released. The report added the social media division in WWE is being folded into the WWE Digital department. There was said to be some shock over the releases internally as the company is going into WrestleMania 33.

Post-Match Video of Finn Balor’s WWE Return

As noted, Finn Balor returned to the ring at last night’s WWE live event in Buffalo. Balor teamed up with Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho to defeat the returning Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Below is post match footage of Balor celebrating with fans:

Chris Jericho’s WWE Network Pick Video

Below is Chris Jericho’s WWE Network pick of the week, featuring Jericho hyping Goldberg’s win over Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane: