Brock Lesnar’s Top 10 Most Shocking F5’s, Watch Hideo Itami vs Tyler Breeze (Videos), More on Chris Jericho Taking Time Off WWE

More on Chris Jericho Taking Time Off WWE As noted, Chris Jericho will likely be taking some time off WWE following WrestleMania, and he is currently scheduled to tour with his band Fozzy in May. It appears as if Jericho will be back in WWE in time for the build to this year’s SummerSlam PPV, as he is now being advertised for WWE live events beginning in June. Read Also: Chris Jericho and Fozzy’s Post-WrestleMania Touring Schedule Brock Lesnar’s Most Shocking F5’s Below is the latest WWE top 10 video, featuring Brock Lesnar’s most shocking F5’s: Watch Hideo Itami vs Tyler Breeze WWE has also released Hideo Itami vs Tyler Breeze from the March 11th, 2015 edition of WWE NXT: