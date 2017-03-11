Nikki Bella Working Red Carpet Tonight, ROH Star Undergoing Surgery Following Last Night’s PPV, Details on Today’s ROH TV Tapings

Details on Today’s ROH TV Tapings
Ring of Honor will be running a TV taping today in Las Vegas at Samstowns Casino. The taping will feature ROH Tag Team Champions The Hardys vs. The Briscoes and Christopher Daniels’ first appearance as ROH Champion.
ROH Star Undergoing Surgery Following Last Night’s PPV
As seen at last night’s ROH 15th anniversary PPV, TK O’Ryan suffered an injury while executing a moonsault to the floor. According to PWInsider.com, O’Ryan broke his leg, and is expected to undergo surgery today. It’s likely ROH will address the status of the 6 man tag team titles at the tapings today.
Nikki Bella Working Red Carpet Tonight
As noted, John Cena will be hosting Nickeoldeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and Nikki Bella noted on Twitter she will be working the event’s red carpet:
