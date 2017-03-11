Matt Hardy Continues to Use “Broken” Gimmick on Social Media, Backstage News on Why The Hardys Were Not “Broken” at ROH PPV

As we noted last night, Reby Sky posted several Tweets yesterday claiming Impact Wrestling is suing The Hardys, as well as her father, Senor Benjamin, for use of the “Broken Brilliance” gimmick outside of Impact.

As a result of the pending legal issues, PWInsider.com is reporting Ring of Honor made the call last night for The Hardys not to use any of the Broken mannerisms or look during the 15th Anniversary PPV, however, Hardy continues to use the gimmick on social media as seen below:

I love my wife, Queen Rebecca. If you’re loyal & faithful to her, she’d die for you. If you cross & betray her, she will massacre you. pic.twitter.com/wK3YTFdtfq — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2017

Tonight’s #ROH15TH PPV was an absolutely ILLUSTRIOUS event. A DELIGHTFUL roster & an office that is fair & respectful. Thanks @ringofhonor. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2017