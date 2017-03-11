Cody Rhodes Returning to “Arrow”, Kurt Angle Interview Airing on WWE Network Next Week, More Footage of Finn Balor’s WWE Return (Video)

Kurt Angle Interview Airing on WWE Network Next Week

Monday following WWE Raw, WWE Network will be airing the second episode of “Bring to the Table”, featuring JBL, Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves. Graves mentioned on social media that the episode will feature an interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Cody Rhodes Returning to “Arrow”

According to IGN.com, Cody Rhodes will be returning to the show “Arrow”, and will reprise his role as Derek Sampson in episode 521 airing either in late April or early May. Rhodes portrays a drug dealer behind a new drug “Stardust,” and has super powers including the inability to feel pain. Rhodes made his first appearance on “Arrow” in October 2016 after leaving WWE.

More Footage of Finn Balor’s WWE Return

WWE has released another video of Finn Balor’s return to the ring at last night’s live event in Buffalo: