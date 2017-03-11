Does Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar End WM 33?, CSR Party With Billy Gunn In Orlando & Giving Away SD Live Tickets

CSR WM 33 Pre-Party Join the Chair Shot Reality cast and DX member Bad Ass Billy Gunn on Sunday, April 2nd from 1-3pm at Wing Shack sports bar. The event will consist of a $10 meet and greet in the first hour if you would like to go up on stage and get a picture or autograph with Billy. The second hour is a free Q&A with Billy Gunn and CSR. The event is presented by TicketKing.net who will be raffling off a pair of tickets from SmackDown Live for the episode filmed two days later in Orlando. You must show up to sign up and be at the sports bar when the winner is picked. When buying tickets on TicketKing.net, use LABARFAN as a code to get 15% off WWE tickets. Wing Shack sports bar is just 6 miles from the WrestleMania stadium. Goldberg vs Brock The first video of the weekend features Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg debating the two world title situations in WWE. First, Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar and will it end WrestleMania? What to expect from the match? Here’s some highlights: Josh Isenberg: This was the only way they could execute it because of the limitations of Goldberg and you can’t have Kevin Owens go longer than Brock Lesnar did at Survivor Series. Everybody knew this was going to happen so I don’t understand why everyone is getting so upset. It’s not like Owens went after Goldberg and wasn’t able to fight. He was distracted. The real question I think a lot of us have is there is no chance in hell this match Goldberg vs Lesnar ends WrestleMania, is there? Justin LaBar: Right now, I would say yeah. Looking at the rest of the card, what else is going to end it? The other title match could but the status Goldberg and Lensar have and I’m assuming there is a title change. I just see that ending the show. Now, maybe, we’ve seen swerves at Mania especially with Money in the Bank holders, I’ve been saying this and I still think this all about the stock of this title getting as big as it can and a guy like Braun Strowman is primed to take that title. I kept saying next night on RAW but maybe the end of Mania Paul Heyman gets on the mic and starts bragging about Lesnar and Braun comes out. After all, we don’t have anything for Braun right now for Mania. So I’m sticking with it and think at the moment Brock vs Goldberg ends WrestleMania. To hear more of the conversation and the SD Live title scenario, watch the video below: