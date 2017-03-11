Does Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar End WM 33?, CSR Party With Billy Gunn In Orlando & Giving Away SD Live Tickets

CSR WM 33 Pre-Party
Join the Chair Shot Reality cast and DX member Bad Ass Billy Gunn on Sunday, April 2nd from 1-3pm at Wing Shack sports bar.
The event will consist of a $10 meet and greet in the first hour if you would like to go up on stage and get a picture or autograph with Billy. The second hour is a free Q&A with Billy Gunn and CSR.
The event is presented by TicketKing.net who will be raffling off a pair of tickets from SmackDown Live for the episode filmed two days later in Orlando. You must show up to sign up and be at the sports bar when the winner is picked. When buying tickets on TicketKing.net, use LABARFAN as a code to get 15% off WWE tickets.
Wing Shack sports bar is just 6 miles from the WrestleMania stadium.
Goldberg vs Brock
The first video of the weekend features Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg debating the two world title situations in WWE. First, Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar and will it end WrestleMania? What to expect from the match? Here’s some highlights:
