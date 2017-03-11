WWE Live Event Results Buffalo, New York (3/11): Finn Balor and Triple H Make In-ring Return, And More

Source: PWInsider WWE Live Event Results March 11th, 2017 Buffalo, New York Big Cass beat Jinder Mahal. Neville beat Rich Swann to retain the Cruiserweight Title. Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox beat Nia Jax and Dana Brooke. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro to retain the Tag Team Titles. Brock Lesnar beat The Big Show. Bayley beat Charlotte to retain the Women’s Championship. Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman. Finn Balor, Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn beat Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Triple H. Jericho pinned Owens after a Codebreaker.