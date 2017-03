As we noted earlier today, Ring of Honor made the call at last night’s 15th anniversary PPV for The Hardys not to use their “Broken” gimmicks, as the brothers are involved in a legal issue with Impact Wrestling, who has reportedly sued them for use of the gimmick outside Impact. Reby Hardy has posted another series of Tweets continuing her battle against Impact, and providing an update on their legal situation: UPDATE: TNA sending “spooky” letters to cable providers threatening to sue if they air Hardys. Trying to screw ROH & ruin wrestling for fans. Hardys just EXISTING & providing for our family, mind you. I think they believe they own our birth certificates at this point. TNA trying to ruin wrestling for all fans out of spite, but CONTRACTS ARE UP. *YOU* let them expire, REMEMBER? You don’t own these boys!”Irony is, Matt’s contract did not include exclusivity; could have legally appeared on ANY televised program WHILE UNDER TNA CONTRACT. Don’t ever want to hear anyone talk about “burning bridges” when this move, which f–ks ROH & cable providers, leaves the most ashes behind. “TNA would rather destroy biz relationships with ROH & cable providers for the sake of trying to fck the Hardys. Think about that! Who is going to want to work with you now ? I mean, with the exception of GFW guys coming to IMPACT tapings for $20 towards greyhound fare.” Who is going to want to work with you now ? I mean, with the exception of GFW guys coming to IMPACT tapings for $20 towards greyhound fare.. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017