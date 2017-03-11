Floyd Mayweather Continues to Taunt Conor McGregor, Says He Would Come out of Retirement for a June Fight

According to ESPN.com, WrestleMania celebrity and boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather is continuing to taunt UFC star Conor McGregor, and said he will come out of retirement for a one-time only fight if his opponent is Conor McGregor. Mayweather reportedly wants the fight to happen in June.

During a public appearance Friday in Liverpool, England, Mayweather urged McGregor to take the fight.

“For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement — just to fight Conor McGregor,” said Mayweather, after he instructed the audience to videotape him with their phones.

“I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money [or] about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC, so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June.”

The proposed bout between Mayweather and McGregor has been brewing publicly for the better part of a year now, however following Mayweather’s most recent comments it doesn’t appear any closer to actually happening. McGregor has stated before that he wants $100 million guaranteed to fight Mayweather, and another hurdle in the fight becoming a reality is McGregor’s exclusive UFC contract.