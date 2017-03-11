New Japan Cup Continues Tonight w/ More First Round Matches; Shibata vs Minoru Suzuki, Kenny Omega vs Tomohiro Ishii, More

Early this morning we saw the start of the 2017 New Japan Cup, featuring some big upsets in the first round. Los Ingobernables de Japon’s big man Evil moved past ace Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event, while Toru Yano stole a win over Tama Tonga. Yuji Nagata and Bullet Club’s heavy Bad Luck Fale also advanced, and tonight live on New Japan World we will find out which four stars will make up the second round.

Here are the tournament matches for tonight’s show:

Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Katsuyro Shibata vs. Minoru Suzuki

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada

Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi

New Japan Cup night two is live on New Japan World at 3:00 a.m. EST, and we’ll have complete results from the event up moments after its conclusion. The following undercard matches are also scheduled: