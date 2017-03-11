Who Replaced Jack Swagger at WAW Event This Weekend?, WWE Stars Reunite with Former Diva, Finn Balor Comments on WWE Return

Finn Balor Comments on WWE Return

As noted, Finn Balor made his return as last night’s WWE live event in Buffalo, and WWE reported that Balor teased a television return after his match, saying, “See you soon.”

Who Replaced Jack Swagger at WAW Event This Weekend?

As noted, the promotion owned by Paige’s family, WAW in Norwich, England, was advertising Jack Swagger for this weekend’s TV tapings.

However, WWE sent us a statement noting Swagger had not been granted a release from his WWE, and when he is granted the release, he will be under a 90 day no compete clause preventing him from making TV appearances.

Swagger was replaced at the event by Impact Wrestling star Chris Adonis, fka Chris Masters in WWE. Adonis won the WAW Title during the tapings, but later in the night was defeated by Alberto El Patron, who became the new WAW Champion.

WWE Stars Reunite with Former Diva

Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn posted the following on Instagram:

#Reunited at last. @wwebige. #gloves #reunited A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:09pm PST