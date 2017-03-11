Rey Mysterio Heading to England Later This Year, Former WWE Superstar Announces 2017 is His Last Year in Wrestling

Adam Rose Leaving Pro Wrestling Ray Leppan, who wrestled in WWE as Adam Rose and previously in NXT as Leo Kruger, has announced that 2017 will be his last year in professional wrestling. While not making his debut on U.S. television until 2010 with the then-WWE developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling, Leppan has actually been in the business since 1995 training and working primarily in South Africa, where he was born. This will be my last year wrestling. Thank you to those who got it, thank you even more to those who didnt. You pushed me harder. Much love. — KRUGAR (@RealKrugar) March 11, 2017 Will miss so many good brothers, let’s make this last year count. No holding back. — KRUGAR (@RealKrugar) March 11, 2017 Fans may not know this but we do remember the loyal ones… thanks — KRUGAR (@RealKrugar) March 11, 2017 So book me while you u can… last year the exotic express and KRUGAR will ride. — KRUGAR (@RealKrugar) March 11, 2017 Rey Mysterio Heading to England in May Earlier this afternoon we reported that Impact Wrestling star Chris Adonis (formerly Chris Masters) replaced Jack Swagger in his booking for the WAW promotion in England this weekend, which is run by WWE Superstar Paige’s family. Alberto el Patron was also working that show, and following his match (where Paige was spotted in attendance) it was announced that Rey Mysterio would be making his way across the pond to work the promotion’s May 13th television tapings.