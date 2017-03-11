Rey Mysterio Heading to England Later This Year, Former WWE Superstar Announces 2017 is His Last Year in Wrestling

Adam Rose Leaving Pro Wrestling
Ray Leppan, who wrestled in WWE as Adam Rose and previously in NXT as Leo Kruger, has announced that 2017 will be his last year in professional wrestling. While not making his debut on U.S. television until 2010 with the then-WWE developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling, Leppan has actually been in the business since 1995 training and working primarily in South Africa, where he was born.
Rey Mysterio Heading to England in May
Earlier this afternoon we reported that Impact Wrestling star Chris Adonis (formerly Chris Masters) replaced Jack Swagger in his booking for the WAW promotion in England this weekend, which is run by WWE Superstar Paige’s family. Alberto el Patron was also working that show, and following his match (where Paige was spotted in attendance) it was announced that Rey Mysterio would be making his way across the pond to work the promotion’s May 13th television tapings.
