The Crash Lucha Libre promotion in Tijuana has announced a new working partnership with both Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. We previously reported that Impact and the recently “reborn” NOAH had worked out a deal that will see several of their stars making the trip overseas for an event on March 12. The wrestling landscape has made some massive shifts in 2017, with promotions banding together as more and more companies have begun to distribute their product through online streaming services. New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor have an arrangement with Revolution Pro in the UK as well as their long-time deal with CMLL in Mexico, while FloSlam continues to pick up additions to their network from all around the world. We are still waiting to see how WWE’s expansion into the UK will effect the scene there, as well as potential partnerships that could be making their way to the WWE Network. What’s interesting about The Crash teaming up with Impact Wrestling, and the announcement coming this week, is that Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently the promotion’s tag team champions. They won the titles back in January in a match against Super Crazy and Juventud Guerrera. This could also open the door for talents like Pentagon Jr. and even Rey Mysterio to join the company, depending on their current contracts with Lucha Underground and various other obligations.