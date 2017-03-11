WATCH: Hideo Itami Returns to the Ring Tonight at WWE NXT Event in Orlando

Hideo Itami, who has been medically cleared and ready to go for some time, finally made his return to the ring on Saturday night during a WWE NXT live event in Orlando, FL! The 35-year-old Japanese star has been out of action since last October, after suffering a neck injury. The setback tragically came just months after Itami was on the shelf for more than a year after sustaining a serious shoulder injury. The announcement of his return comes just one day after Finn Balor made his surprise return at a WWE Live event that also involved Triple H, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho. BREAKING NEWS out of Orlando, #HideoItami returns and delivers a #GTS to @riddickmoss! #NXTOrlando A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST