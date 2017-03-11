When spoilers were first released for the last set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, which saw the Impact debut of Alberto Del Rio, reports had his Impact ring name listed as Alberto De Patron.

According to numerous readers, the reason why is because production botched Del Rio’s entrance video, and had him listed on the big screens in the Impact Zone as “Alberto De Patron”. Consequently, Patron’s entire entrance had to be reshot, and while he received a giant pop for his first entrance, the second entrance was drastically quieter as the audience had already been surprised the first time.

You can check out a photo of the error below:

