Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe and Bubba Ray Dudley defeated The Kingdom to win the Ring of Honor World 6-Man Tag Team Championships at Saturday night’s television taping in Las Vegas, NV. The group, which competed together at Friday’s 15th Anniversary pay-per-view, are only the second team to hold the belts after their inception in early December. Jay Briscoe, a former two-time ROH world champion and impressive 8-time tag team champion, has now held three of the promotion’s four title belts, and is missing the television championship to complete his triple crown achievement. This is Bubba Ray Dudley’s first ever title with the promotion, and somewhat surprisingly, the 6-man match with The Kingdom was only his second match ever with Ring of Honor. Kingdom member TK O’Ryan, who suffered a serious injury during Saturday’s show, was replaced by the “Last Real Man” Silas Young for the bout. No word yet on whether Young will be a long-term replacement for The Kingdom, or if he was just filling in long enough for ROH to transition the titles to another group.