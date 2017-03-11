Photos & Videos of John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards, Kevin Owens Sports “KO Mania 2” Shirt, Former WWE Star at Live Event (Photos)

Kevin Owens Sports “KO Mania 2” Shirt
Last year Kevin Owens sported a KO Mania shirt heading into WrestleMania 32, and WWE has posted the following video of Owens sporting a new “KO Mania 2” shirt for WrestleMania 33:
Former WWE Star Backstage at Live Event
WWE has also posted the following photo, featuring WWE star Santino Marella backstage at tonight’s WWE live event in Toronto:
Photos & Videos of John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards
As noted, John Cena hosted tonight’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and below are some photos of the show:
