Photos & Videos of John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards, Kevin Owens Sports “KO Mania 2” Shirt, Former WWE Star at Live Event (Photos)

Nick Paglino
kids' choice awards

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Kevin Owens Sports “KO Mania 2” Shirt

Last year Kevin Owens sported a KO Mania shirt heading into WrestleMania 32, and WWE has posted the following video of Owens sporting a new “KO Mania 2” shirt for WrestleMania 33:

Coming soon to @wweshop: the NEW #KOMANIA2 t-shirt! #WWEToronto

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Former WWE Star Backstage at Live Event

WWE has also posted the following photo, featuring WWE star Santino Marella backstage at tonight’s WWE live event in Toronto:

Photos & Videos of John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards

As noted, John Cena hosted tonight’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and below are some photos of the show:

Thank you all for an amazing #KCA! Swipe for highlights and don’t miss it again tomorrow at 12pm/11c!

A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on

That was an EPIC #JohnCena sliming! What’s been your favorite slime of the night?! #KCA

A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on

#JohnCena looks good in green! Would YOU wear this #SlimeSuit to the #KCA? #ootd

A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on

What an entrance! More excitement from host #JohnCena all night! #KCA

A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on

Can you “Cena” our #KCA host? See if you can see him during the show tonight at 8pm/7c! #johncena

A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on

@johncena and @thenikkibella walk the #KCA Orange Carpet! @nickelodeon

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

