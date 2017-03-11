Photos & Videos of John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards, Kevin Owens Sports “KO Mania 2” Shirt, Former WWE Star at Live Event (Photos)

Kevin Owens Sports “KO Mania 2” Shirt

Last year Kevin Owens sported a KO Mania shirt heading into WrestleMania 32, and WWE has posted the following video of Owens sporting a new “KO Mania 2” shirt for WrestleMania 33:

Coming soon to @wweshop: the NEW #KOMANIA2 t-shirt! #WWEToronto A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

Former WWE Star Backstage at Live Event

WWE has also posted the following photo, featuring WWE star Santino Marella backstage at tonight’s WWE live event in Toronto:

There’s been a #Cobra sighting backstage at #WWEToronto! @wweaallday21 @themilanmiracle A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

Photos & Videos of John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards

As noted, John Cena hosted tonight’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and below are some photos of the show:

Thank you all for an amazing #KCA! Swipe for highlights and don’t miss it again tomorrow at 12pm/11c! A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

That was an EPIC #JohnCena sliming! What’s been your favorite slime of the night?! #KCA A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

#JohnCena looks good in green! Would YOU wear this #SlimeSuit to the #KCA? #ootd A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

What an entrance! More excitement from host #JohnCena all night! #KCA A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Can you “Cena” our #KCA host? See if you can see him during the show tonight at 8pm/7c! #johncena A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:59am PST