16-time WWE Champion John Cena hosted the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend, in grand fashion. The leader of the Cenation was accompanied on stage by numerous celebrities and special guests, sporting all kinds of ridiculous costumes throughout the night. WWE Superstar and Total Belles lead Nikki Bella even joined him on stage, and was spotted walking the red carpet with her man. Check out our huge gallery of Saturday’s festivities below.