WWE Taping UK Live Events for the Network, 17 Randy Orton Powerslams Outta Nowhere, Watch Cena vs Rusev at WrestleMania 32 (Videos)

WWE Taping UK Live Events for the Network

According to PWInsider.com, the WWE UK Championship live events in May will be taped for the WWE Network. Matches currently being advertised, featuring UK talents, include the following:

-Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Wolfgang vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and Tyson T-Bone

-Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Dan Moloney vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake

-Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Saxon Huxley vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake

17 Randy Orton Powerslams Outta Nowhere

The following is the latest WWE Fury video, featuring 17 Randy Orton Powerslams Outta Nowhere:

Watch Cena vs Rusev at WrestleMania 32

WWE has released the following full match between John Cena and Rusev, for the US Title, at WrestleMania 32: