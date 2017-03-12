Final Card for Today’s WWE MSG Live Event; Lesnar vs Owens for the First Time, Cena vs Wyatt, Asuka Making MSG Debut and More

Today at 3pm EST, WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City, for a Smackdown live event. The following is the final advertised card for today’s WWE MSG event:
-WWE Champion John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
-Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) for the first time ever
-Randy Orton, Shane McMahon and AJ Styles appearing
-WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper
-Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
-WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha vs. The Usos
-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella & Tamina & Becky Lynch & WWE NXT Women’s champ Asuka, in Asuka’s Madison Square Garden debut.
-Rhyno & Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango
If you are attending today’s event and would like to submit a live report, please email us at submit@wrestlezone.com!
AJ StylesAlexa Blissamerican alphaApollo CrewsAsukabray wyattBrock LesnarDolph ZigglerJohn CenaKevin OwensRandy OrtonShane McMahonThe UsosWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?