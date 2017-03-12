John Cena & Paul Heyman Hype WWE MSG, Austin Aries Works Out at WWE PC (Videos), Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Airing Tonight

John Cena and Paul Heyman Hype WWE MSG

John Cena and Paul Heyman have hyped tonight’s WWE MSG live event with the following video promos:

Austin Aries Works Out at WWE PC

WWE has released the following video of Austin Aries returning to form with a powerful leg workout at the WWE Performance Center:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Airing Tonight

Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will be airing episode 301 of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.