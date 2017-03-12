Ring of Honor star Bully Ray recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some interview highlights: On almost debuting Bully Ray in WWE: “We came one day away in August from debuting Bully Ray in WWE. At the last second, the decision was made to not go forward with it. Bully Ray was ready to go, but that’s all I can tell you. We were one day away, and they had to pull the plug on it.” On not debuting with Impact Wrestling, and instead opting to sign with ROH: “At the last minute, TNA came in hard and heavy and made me a significant offer. But the way I look at it is this: If I can’t go back some place and top what I did before, then it’s kind of pointless. I’m not blowing smoke up my own ass here, Bully Ray was the top heel in TNA. I generated ratings—me and Jeff Hardy drew TNA’s biggest house of all time at Lockdown, and I had my run with Hulk and with Sting. If you take a look at the landscape of TNA and their locker room, I don’t have anybody to top what I did before.” The rumored original plan in WWE was for Bubba Dudley to turn on D-Von Dudley the night after WWE SummerSlam, and that would see the debut of Bully Ray and a new direction for Bubba, however those plans were scrapped. Instead, The Dudley Boyz were beaten down on Raw the night after SummerSlam in Brooklyn, and that was their final day together in WWE. D-Von now works as a backstage producer for the company.