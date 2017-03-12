Ring of Honor star Bully Ray recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some interview highlights:
On almost debuting Bully Ray in WWE:
On not debuting with Impact Wrestling, and instead opting to sign with ROH:
The rumored original plan in WWE was for Bubba Dudley to turn on D-Von Dudley the night after WWE SummerSlam, and that would see the debut of Bully Ray and a new direction for Bubba, however those plans were scrapped. Instead, The Dudley Boyz were beaten down on Raw the night after SummerSlam in Brooklyn, and that was their final day together in WWE. D-Von now works as a backstage producer for the company.
