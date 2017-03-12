Big Change Made to Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor Event Over WrestleMania Weekend, Major Name Teased *Spoilers*

During last night’s Ring of Honor TV tapings in Las Vegas, the company announced a big change for the Supercard of Honor event taking place on April 1st over WrestleMania weekend. The Young Bucks vs The Hardys for the ROH Tag Titles was the originally planned match for the event, and the bout will now be a Ladder Match.

Additionally, ROH teased at the tapings this weekend that Kenny Omega might be appearing at Supercard of Honor. Omega had not been announced for any ROH events beyond the Honor Rising shows which took place last month.