Possible NXT Return Feud for Hideo Itami, Top WWE UK Stars In-Action Last Night, Trent Seven Defends, Mike Awesome vs Kid Kash (Video)

Top WWE UK Stars In-Action Last Night Below are complete results from last night’s ICW Fight Night Club event in Motion, Briston, England, courtesy of PWInsider.com: ICW ZeroG Championship:

-Kenny Williams [c] defeats “Flash” Morgan Webster to retain -Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat Modern Culture (Danny Jones & Edwin Ricci)

*this was Jones’s and Ricci’s ICW debut -Davey Blaze defeats Ravie Davie -Pete Dunne defeats Joe Hendry -BT Gunn defeats Joe Coffey -Iestyn Rees defeats Aaron Echo -Wolfgang defeats Charlie Sterling -Chris Renfrew defeats Big Grizzly

*this was Grizzly’s ICW debut ICW Tag Team Championship

-The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) to retain ICW World Heavyweight Championship

-Trent Seven [c] defeats Jack Jester to retain The next show is Sunday 12th March 2017 (tonight) at the O2 Academy in Leeds (England) Mike Awesome vs Kid Kash WWE has released the following video, featuring ECW World Heavyweight Champion Mike Awesome defending his title against Kid Kash: Possible NXT Return Feud for Hideo Itami WWE.com has published an article on Hideo Itami’s return to NXT at last night’s live event in Orlando, following a 5 month absence from the ring due to injury. The article plays up the beef between Itami and Tino Sabbatelli, who laid claim to “taking out” Itami 5 months ago. Below is an article excerpt: Hideo Itami is back on the scene in NXT! During an NXT Live Event in Orlando last night, Hideo Itami shocked the NXT Universe when he returned to the black-and-yellow brand. Itami, who had been out of action since October with a neck injury, returned with only one man in his sights: Riddick Moss. BREAKING NEWS out of Orlando, #HideoItami returns and delivers a #GTS to @riddickmoss! #NXTOrlando #Payback A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST