Possible NXT Return Feud for Hideo Itami, Top WWE UK Stars In-Action Last Night, Trent Seven Defends, Mike Awesome vs Kid Kash (Video)

Top WWE UK Stars In-Action Last Night
Below are complete results from last night’s ICW Fight Night Club event in Motion, Briston, England, courtesy of PWInsider.com:
ICW ZeroG Championship:
-Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat Modern Culture (Danny Jones & Edwin Ricci)
-Davey Blaze defeats Ravie Davie
-Pete Dunne defeats Joe Hendry
-BT Gunn defeats Joe Coffey
-Iestyn Rees defeats Aaron Echo
-Wolfgang defeats Charlie Sterling
-Chris Renfrew defeats Big Grizzly
ICW Tag Team Championship
ICW World Heavyweight Championship
The next show is Sunday 12th March 2017 (tonight) at the O2 Academy in Leeds (England)
Mike Awesome vs Kid Kash
WWE has released the following video, featuring ECW World Heavyweight Champion Mike Awesome defending his title against Kid Kash:
Possible NXT Return Feud for Hideo Itami
WWE.com has published an article on Hideo Itami’s return to NXT at last night’s live event in Orlando, following a 5 month absence from the ring due to injury. The article plays up the beef between Itami and Tino Sabbatelli, who laid claim to “taking out” Itami 5 months ago. Below is an article excerpt:
