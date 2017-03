This second of three videos this weekend kicks off talking the possibility of a Roman Reigns heel turn and beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Juice Springsteen: This is Reigns, he’s going to beat Undertaker. I’m convinced. Undertaker’s on the way out, probably not his last year but Roman they have been pushing for three straight years to do something. Undertaker’s going to get the pop but I don’t see him winning.

Ronnell Hunt: I don’t believe Roman Reigns winning this would be as affective if Brock hadn’t already beat Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Justin LaBar: You said Reigns beating Undertaker would be predictable, I don’t think so. Only one person has only beat Undertaker at Mania so saying it’s predictable he’s going to lose I have a hard time buying. The difficulty is they are setting this thing up with Reigns saying it’s his yard and Taker has used that before, no matter who wins you figure they will try to do a handshake or nod of respect at end of the match and people are still going to boo Reigns in this.