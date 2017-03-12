WWE on Reactions to John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards, Nikki Bella on “Canvas 2 Canvas” (Video), JR on Okada & Tanahashi in WWE

JR on Okada & Tanahashi in WWE

As noted, Jim Ross recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below is what Ross had to say about NJPW stars Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi in WWE:

“Okada and Tanahashi have great skill levels. They would be main event guys in anybody’s territory, even WWE. They’re both skilled enough to be a main eventer in that company or anywhere else. You just have a feel for greatness, and when I first called Steamboat-Flair back in ’89, and Rock-Austin in WWE, there is just a feel for how it looks, the texture of it, the buzz it creates for the audience, and those guys have that.”

WWE on Reactions to John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards

WWE.com has published an article looking at John Cena hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last night, and below are some social media reactions to Cena on the show. You can check out a photo gallery of Cena, along with Nikki Bella on the red carpet, in the gallery below:

John Cena got slimed my god, my life is complete — Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) March 12, 2017

Yes, there are trumpets.

Yes, it is getting crazy on the Orange Carpet.

YES! The @Nickelodeon #KCA are on TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/XlAKw3cp8J — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 11, 2017

Nikki Bella on “Canvas 2 Canvas”

WWE has released the latest “Canvas 2 Canvas”, featuring Nikki Bella: