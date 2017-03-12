WWE Posts Video of Hideo Itami’s NXT Return, Backstage News on the Status of Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Push

Backstage News on the Status of Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Push

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears as if Sami Zayn’s brief push on WWE Raw has come to an end.

The report notes after Seth Rollins went down with injury, WWE was forced to push Zayn due to the fact that Roman Reigns was the only regularly performing top babyface on the Raw roster.

However, with Chris Jericho turning face, as well as Finn Balor and Seth Rollins returning soon, WWE is no longer in need of Zayn in a top spot.

Hideo Itami Returns

WWE has posted the following video of Hideo Itami’s in-ring return to NXT at a live event. You can watch the video below: