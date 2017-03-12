AJ Styles Confronts Shane McMahon
At the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden AJ Styles came out to confront Shane McMahon while McMahon was cutting a promo. On the last episode of Smackdown Live, Styles lost his match to Randy Orton losing his opportunity to be the number one contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. After the match Styles went backstage and had a heated argument with Shane McMahon. You can see the photo of Styles and McMahon at MSG below:
Seth Rollins Congratulates Christopher Daniels
Seth Rollins congratulated new Ring of Honor champion Christopher Daniels for his victory at Ring of Honor’s 15th Anniversary show. You can see the tweet below:
