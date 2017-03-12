Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Rick Rude Didn’t Wrestle In WCW, “Rick Really Wanted To Get Back In The Ring”

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured soon to be WWE Hall of Famer and fellow former WWE GM, Teddy Long!

A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday and, as announced at the end of last week’s show, his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels!

You can find some of Eric’s comments from the top of the latest episode transcribed below.

On what Rick Rude was like to work with in WCW following his infamous jump from WWE:

EB: That was a tough time. Rick had been involved in a Lloyd’s of London policy. He had gotten hurt. He had gotten a pretty big payday out of Lloyd’s of London but one of the conditions I believe, I don’t recall the details of that settlement with Lloyd’s of London, was that he was never going to wrestle again. In order for Rick to get in the ring and put the boots on he would have had to payoff the Lloyd’s of London policy that paid him out. So he was restricted by virtue of the settlement that he had with Lloyd’s of London from ever wrestling in the ring again. Now, he could be a manager. Which is how I brought him back. As a manager. Rick wasn’t happy with that. It was very stressful for Rick and as a result… me. Rick really, really, really wanted to get back in the ring.

