Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Rick Rude Didn’t Wrestle In WCW, “Rick Really Wanted To Get Back In The Ring”



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured soon to be WWE Hall of Famer and fellow former WWE GM, Teddy Long! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday and, as announced at the end of last week’s show, his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! You can find some of Eric’s comments from the top of the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On what Rick Rude was like to work with in WCW following his infamous jump from WWE: EB: That was a tough time. Rick had been involved in a Lloyd’s of London policy. He had gotten hurt. He had gotten a pretty big payday out of Lloyd’s of London but one of the conditions I believe, I don’t recall the details of that settlement with Lloyd’s of London, was that he was never going to wrestle again. In order for Rick to get in the ring and put the boots on he would have had to payoff the Lloyd’s of London policy that paid him out. So he was restricted by virtue of the settlement that he had with Lloyd’s of London from ever wrestling in the ring again. Now, he could be a manager. Which is how I brought him back. As a manager. Rick wasn’t happy with that. It was very stressful for Rick and as a result… me. Rick really, really, really wanted to get back in the ring. Related: Eric Bischoff Discusses How Upset Rick Rude Was After The Montreal Screwjob & Rude’s Jump To WCW

I am currently running a pole for what fans would like to hear Shawn & Eric discuss on this week’s episode. You are welcome to vote or submit another question for either of them by using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter: What would you like to hear @ShawnMichaels & @EBischoff talk about this Wednesday on #BischoffOnWrestling? — Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) March 12, 2017 This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Rick Rude being announced as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The full story behind Rick’s infamous jump from WWF to WCW during the Monday Night War

Goldberg as the new WWE Universal Champion

The reaction from hardcore wrestling fans about his win

The Undertaker’s return and pairing with Roman Reigns for WrestleMania

The Hardy Boys’ recent ROH Tag Team Title win

More… Eric then welcomed his guest for this week soon to be WWE Hall of Famer and fellow former WWE GM, Teddy Long! During his appearance the two discuss: Teddy starting out as a referee

Eric’s nerve-wracking experience as a ref in WWE

Dusty Rhodes relationship with Teddy

How Teddy got in to being a pro wrestling manager

Teddy sitting in on production meetings with Dusty Rhodes

Why Dusty Rhodes trusted Teddy

Teddy getting fired from WCW

Working with Eric as a broadcaster for international shows in WCW

Jim Ross hiring Teddy in 1998 as a referee

How Vince McMahon made a man out of Teddy Long

Who at WWE Teddy really enjoyed working with

Teddy getting kidnapped by The Undertaker

Their feud as rival GMs and their match together

Teddy’s reaction to going in to the WWE Hall of Fame

Who Teddy’s One Bad Cat is

A funny story about Road Warrior Hawk

Something we don’t know about Teddy

More… Last week’s show then wrapped up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: