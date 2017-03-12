WATCH: Brock Lesnar Dominates Kevin Owens at WWE MSG Live Event

Brock Lesnar faced Kevin Owens in a singles match, for the first time ever, at today’s WWE Smackdown live event at Madison Square Garden.

The match was a mostly one-sided affair, with Lesnar defeating the former WWE Universal Champion in a match that reportedly went a little over 2 minutes.

Owens opened up the bout with some offense, and after about a minute, he went to the turnbuckle and Lesnar countered. The Beast then hit Owens with a series of Suplexes, before finishing him off with an F5 for the pinfall victory. You can watch the end of the bout below: