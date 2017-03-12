Backstage News on WWE Plans For Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 33, Goldberg’s Post-Mania WWE Future

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg currently is expected to be gone from WWE after WrestleMania 33, as his contract is set to expire after his WWE Universal Title match against Brock Lesnar.

Consequently, Goldberg is expected to drop the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania, and while things could always change, and Goldberg could sign a new deal with WWE, the WrestleMania bout is scheduled to be his last match in the company.

The report adds Goldberg vs Lesnar is the currently planned main event at WrestleMania 33, and the reason why Lesnar put Goldberg over so quickly at WWE Survivor Series and during the Royal Rumble match is because Lesnar ultimately defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 has always been the planned end result.