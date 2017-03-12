WWE Announces MSG Return Date, News on SportsCenter at WrestleMania, Stephanie McMahon on WWE Training Talent in Social Media Usage

WWE Announces Return to MSG

During today’s WWE MSG Smackdown Live event, WWE announced the company will return to MSG on Friday, July 7th for a live event.

News on SportsCenter at WrestleMania

ESPN’s SportsCenter will once again be providing on-site coverage of WrestleMania this year. ESPN debuted its WrestleMania coverage for last year’s event in Dallas.

Stephanie McMahon on WWE Training Talent in Social Media Usage

As noted, Stephanie McMahon is currently at the SXSW Festival, and she spoke today at Brand Building Through Live Video at SXSW 2017.

During the appearance, which featured McMahon discussing WWE’s social media presence and how the company has built up Facebook, YouTube, WWE Network and more, she noted all WWE talent gets trained in social media and best usage. She added WWE has a dedicated social media team of 100 people, as well as social media producers, which even have a presence at every non-televised live event.