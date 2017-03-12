Pro wrestler and long-time promoter “Sweet” Saraya Knight, the mother of WWE Superstar Paige, posted on her Facebook page this weekend that she is looking for all the female wrestling champions from every country around the world. She is putting together what she calls the Champion of Champions for later this year, which will take place at her promotion Bellatrix Female Warriors (formerly the World Association of Women’s Wrestling).
Here’s the official statement from Saraya (edited for clarity):
