Pro wrestler and long-time promoter “Sweet” Saraya Knight, the mother of WWE Superstar Paige, posted on her Facebook page this weekend that she is looking for all the female wrestling champions from every country around the world. She is putting together what she calls the Champion of Champions for later this year, which will take place at her promotion Bellatrix Female Warriors (formerly the World Association of Women’s Wrestling). Here’s the official statement from Saraya (edited for clarity): Notice to all companies in the world: I need your female champion. I will help you organize the show, but I want the best each country has to offer. One girl, one female Warrior that will stand for your flag. Who is the best you have? Every country in the world will have one women standing for her. And Bellatrix will hold the first Female tournament over two shows to crown the first LEGIT FEMALE WRESTLING CHAMPION OF THE WORLD. Email me at sweetsaraya@hotmail.com and let’s join every country in the whole world for one day, to crown the best of the best. The Champion of Champions Friday May 12th will see history being made.