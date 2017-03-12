According to F4WOnline.com, WWE star Rusev is currently scheduled to take some time off WWE due to injury. The exact nature of the injury remains unconfirmed at this time, but Big Show has reportedly said Rusev requires shoulder surgery, which could keep him out of action for an extended period of time. The timing of Rusev’s recent WWE story lines might coincide with an injury, as the former United States Champion has not been involved in any major WWE angles since his story line with Lana and Enzo Amore ended rather quickly. Rusev’s brief pairing with Jinder Mahal also came to an end rather quickly, and as seen at WWE Fastlane, Rusev was dominated by Big Show. The end of the Rusev vs Big Show match at Fastlane, which saw Show hit the Bulgarian Brute with three chokeslams, might have been a way to write Rusev off WWE TV until he recovers from injury.