JTG Talks John Cena Reprimanding Him and Shad Gaspard in the Locker Room Prior to Their WWE Release

Former “Cryme Tyme” member JTG recently appeared on Hannibal TV, and during the interview he discussed being verbally reprimanded in the locker room by John Cena prior to his first WWE release. The following is an interview highlight, and you can watch the entire interview in the video player below.
On Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard being upset with the finish of a match, taking it out on the referee, and subsequently being reprimanded by WWE officials as well as John Cena:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?