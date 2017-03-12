JTG Talks John Cena Reprimanding Him and Shad Gaspard in the Locker Room Prior to Their WWE Release

Former “Cryme Tyme” member JTG recently appeared on Hannibal TV, and during the interview he discussed being verbally reprimanded in the locker room by John Cena prior to his first WWE release. The following is an interview highlight, and you can watch the entire interview in the video player below. On Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard being upset with the finish of a match, taking it out on the referee, and subsequently being reprimanded by WWE officials as well as John Cena: “Our agent, Barry Windham, called Shad, he didn’t want to speak to me because it wasn’t me that had a problem, so he called Shad to the back and yelled at him in the locker room. He called Shad into the room, yelled at him, then when Shad got out, and he got done getting yelled at by Barry Windham the agent, John Cena let him have it. John Cena let us both have it. And then on the way back, John Laurinaitis called us, let us have it, and the next day we got released at Raw.”