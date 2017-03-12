23-year-old Russian star Ilja Dragunov outlasted a host of wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle, Da Mack, JT Dunn, Donovan Dijak, Mike Bailey and Paul London, to win the 2017 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament.

The 16 Carat Gold Tournament, much like the PWG Battle of Los Angeles, has been something of a predictor for major stars to keep your eye on. Past winners of the annual event include Chris Hero (twice), Zack Sabre Jr., Tommy End, Sami Zayn, and Sami Callihan. Below are results from all three nights of the tournament in Germany.

March 10, 2017

(1) Cody Rhodes def. Da Mack

(2) Marius Al-Ani def. JT Dunn

(3) Timothy Thatcher def. Koji Kanemoto

(4) Ilja Dragunov def. Robert Dreissker

(5) Matt Riddle def. Donovan Dijak

(6) Bad Bones def. Paul London

(7) Mike Bailey def. ACH

(8) WALTER def. David Starr

March 11, 2017

(1) Jeff Cob def. Donovan Dijak in a non-tournament match

(2) Matt Riddle def. Mike Bailey

(3) Ilja Dragunov def. Timothy Thatcher

(4) WALTER def. Marius Al-Ani

(5) Bad Bones def. Cody Rhodes

(6) David Starr (c) def. Absolute Andy, ACH & Paul London to retain the wXw Shotgun Championship

(7) Robert Dreissker def. JT Dunn in a non-tournament match

(8) Jurn Simmons def. Axel Dieter Jr. (c) to become the new wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion

March 12, 2017

(1) Ilja Dragunov def. Bad Bones to advance to the finals

(2) WALTER def. Matt Riddle to advance to the finals

(3) Bobby Gunnz def. Koji Kanemoto

(4) A4 won a gauntlet match to retain the wXw World Tag Team Championships. Crazy match that included Paul London & Da Mack, Avalanche and Julian Nero, and Ringkampf.

(5) Emil Sitoci def. David Starr, Jurn Simmons and Cody Rhodes to become the new wXw Shotgun Champion!

(6) Alpha Kevin def. Marius Van Beethoven in a No Ropes Match

(7) Mike Bailey & ACH def. Donovan Dijak & JT Dunn (w/ Cody Rhodes)

(8) Ilja Dragunov def. WALTER to win the 2017 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournaent