Watch the Full Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens WWE MSG Match (Video), Lesnar’s Status For Raw Tomorrow, Asuka Comments on MSG Debut

Brock Lesnar’s Status For Raw Tomorrow
Brock Lesnar is expected to appear on tomorrow night’s WWE Raw in Detroit. As of this writing, Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent Goldberg is not scheduled for tomorrow’s Raw.
Asuka Comments on MSG Debut
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka made her Madison Square Garden at today’s WWE Smackdown live event, and she teamed up with Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka to defeat Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella (w/James Ellsworth). The finish came when Asuka made Carmella tap out. Asuka commented on her MSG debut with the following Tweet:
Watch the Full Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens WWE MSG Match
As noted, Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens, for the firs time ever, took place at the WWE MSG live even tonight, and you can check out the full match in the video player below:
